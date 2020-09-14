ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,072. ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

