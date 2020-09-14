Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Evrim Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. 249,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,527. Evrim Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Evrim Resources Company Profile

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

