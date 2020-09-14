FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.34. 6,514,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

