Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.16 ($14.31).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

