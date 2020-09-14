Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.16 ($14.31).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Further Reading: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit