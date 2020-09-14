Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 4,591 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 191.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.35. 17,101,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,306,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

