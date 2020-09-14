Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.16% of Sound Financial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 101,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

SFBC traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.