Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $186.96. 6,559,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

