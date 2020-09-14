Financial Insights Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,984,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.