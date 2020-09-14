Financial Insights Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND remained flat at $$88.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,720. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.