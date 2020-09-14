Financial Insights Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.26. 7,242,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,849. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

