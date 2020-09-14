Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $220.56. 2,538,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

