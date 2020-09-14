Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,310,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 369.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter.

VOX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. 245,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

