Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,695 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

