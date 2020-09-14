Financial Insights Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,001,000.

VB traded up $3.83 on Monday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 471,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.