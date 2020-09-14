Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. 5,430,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

