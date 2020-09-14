Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,872,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332,463. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

