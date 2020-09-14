Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 455 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.