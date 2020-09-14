Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $131.22. 412,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,203. The firm has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.