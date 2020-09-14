Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.98. 461,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,480,064. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

