Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 659,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,715. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.