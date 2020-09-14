Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 142 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.12. 1,247,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,741,975. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

