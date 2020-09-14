Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,474 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.41. 2,016,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,053,783. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

