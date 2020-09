Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.65. 3,054,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

