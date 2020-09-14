Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.65. 3,054,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

