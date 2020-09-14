Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.38 ($26.32).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

