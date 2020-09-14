Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.4% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,984,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

