iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,759 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

