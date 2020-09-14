iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.46 on Monday, hitting $339.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,966. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

