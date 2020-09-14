Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,891. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

