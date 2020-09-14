Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,714,000 after purchasing an additional 751,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.