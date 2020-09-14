Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,714,000 after purchasing an additional 751,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. 4,249,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

