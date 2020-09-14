JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €408.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($430.59) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €323.71 ($380.84).

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

