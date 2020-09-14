JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €41.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.00 ($56.47).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €36.68 ($43.15) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.