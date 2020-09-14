JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 484,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $102.64. 914,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,805,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

