Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.14. The company had a trading volume of 786,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

