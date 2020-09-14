Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $107,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.99 on Monday, reaching $310.97. 3,046,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

