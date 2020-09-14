Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 38,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.