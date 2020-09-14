Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.35. 4,264,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

