Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,003 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.65. 3,053,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average is $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.