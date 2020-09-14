Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $106.97. 4,393,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.