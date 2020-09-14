Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

