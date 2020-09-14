Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,475,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

