ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 7.7%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 189,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 192,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

