PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,500. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.