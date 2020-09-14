Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.57).

EPA UG opened at €16.07 ($18.91) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.91.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

