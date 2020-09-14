QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $972,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.46. 5,389,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

