Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $471.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.90 million. Rexnord reported sales of $521.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 538,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

