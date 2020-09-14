Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $471.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.14 million and the lowest is $467.90 million. Rexnord posted sales of $521.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 538,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

