RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 5,919 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

FB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.15. 24,034,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,877,275. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $759.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.