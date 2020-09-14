RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.16. 38,212,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,248,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

