RMR Wealth Builders Invests $1.68 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 11,930,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,615. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

